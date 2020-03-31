Godfather of Roanoke Hockey passes away

Roanoke, Va. – The man credited with the hockey beginnings in the Roanoke Valley - Henry Brabham - has passed away at the age of 90. The Vinton businessman co-founded the East Coast Hockey League in 1988. He was the owner of the Roanoke Valley Rebels, Virginia Lancers, and the Virginia Raiders. Brabham built the Lancerlot ice rink in Vinton, where the early teams played. The ECHL Hall of Famer and the man known as the ‘godfather of roanoke hockey’ is immortalized in the league he started. The champions in the ECHL every year hoist the Henry Brabham Cup.