Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay reflects on historic season cut short

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s hard to believe that it hasn’t even been a month since the Liberty Flames won the ASUN Championship and punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament. Head men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay remembers that moment fondly.

"Winning the ASUN championship was obviously jubilation, he said. “And having had a team that was very mature but also really experienced and had high expectations on them.”

But within a week, the highest of highs quickly turned with the news of the NCAA tournament being canceled.

“We shared it with our guys that night, that Thursday evening; they handled it incredibly well,” McKay said. “It just shows the character of young men that we were afforded the privilege to coach.”

McKay said the gravity of the situation and health crisis was bigger than basketball.

“There’s way bigger concerns in the health and safety of those that we love, those that we don’t know, and the unbelievable sacrifice of the front liners; our doctors, nurses, and those in the medical field,” McKay said.

While the circumstances were understood, it was a heartbreaking finish for the four seniors who put Liberty basketball on the map.

"The shelf life for the seniors, what they accomplished, will live long in Liberty basketball. We’re very thankful they’re part of the university."

And looking ahead to 2020, Flames fans can find comfort in the fact that McKay is still assembling a team of champions.

“Really, it’s just staying connected with our guys. We like our team, we like the young people a part of Liberty basketball and our university,” he said. “We will wait and see when we get through this. Again, we just hope to continue on that upward trajectory we’ve had over the course of time.”