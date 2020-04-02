Virginia Tech assistant Jennifer Brown named head coach of Queens University

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech assistant coach Jennifer Brown has accepted the vacant head coach position at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina the school announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Brown, a longtime member of Kenny Brooks’ staff joined the Hokies in 2016 and has been on the sidelines ever since, helping the Hokies to four consecutive 20-win seasons.

The Hokies are 86-49 since Brooks moved from James Madison to Virginia Tech.

“I am very happy for Jen and this opportunity to be a head coach,” Brooks said of Brown. “I’ve known Jen since she was 18 years old and was an integral part of our success as a player and coach at James Madison. Her leadership qualities were infectious and spurred a blossoming career into coaching. Along the way she has helped me develop many players who went on to star both collegiately and professionally. She also played a key role in helping me build a Virginia Tech program and implement a new philosophy and a new culture. I think she’s ready for this opportunity and will do a great job at Queens University.”

During her six years at James Madison with Brooks, the Dukes compiled an overall record of 165-43 (.793) and won four CAA Championships. The program made six straight trips to the postseason, including four NCAA appearances.

Brown is entering her 12th season of collegiate coaching, having spent nine of her 11 years alongside head coach Kenny Brooks, completing six seasons at James Madison University before arriving at Virginia Tech. She also spent two seasons as an assistant at Colgate University.

The Brooklyn, New York native earned a bachelor’s degree in justice studies in 2007 and a master’s in kinesiology in 2008, both from James Madison.