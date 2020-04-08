Local basketball teams honored with VHSL state accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt’s Renee Favaro earned the VHSL Class 3 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after becoming co-state champions in 2020. Favaro took over as head coach this season and finished 25-3. Star forward Miette Veldman eared first team all-state honors and teammate Taylor Robertson was named to second team. Cave Spring’s Zada Porter, Abigal Kennedy of Carroll County and Kylie Stark of Brookville all earned second-team honors.

Cave Spring’s Jacob Gruse was named the VHSL Class 3 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. The Knights went 27-2 and were named co-state champions for 2020. Senior Jalen Buster was named the Class 3 Player of the Year and teammates Reed Pendelton and Parker Huffman were awarded Second Team All-State. Northside’s Jordan Wooden and LCA’s Jalen Leftwich also earned first team honors.

In Class 2, sharpshooter Cam Cormany earned first team all-state honors as a junior for the Radford Bobcats. Martinsville’s Troy Brandon earned second team honors along with Appomattox star Tyler Gilliam.

Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser made the first team as a junior and Gretna’s Tyansia Witcher earned second team honors in the girls Class 2 category.

Ethan Millirons was awarded Class 1 Player of the Year for Auburn. The Eagles were Class 1 co-champions. Will Dunlap from Parry McCluer earned first team honors and Auburn’s Michael Royal earned second team. Shea Foxx of Galax earned first team honors on the girls side along with Drea Betts of George Wythe.