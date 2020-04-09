Fuente: Hokies defense hurt most by spring football cancellation

Blacksburg, Va. – The demise of spring football ball at Virginia Tech takes away what could be considered crucial practice time for the Hokies’ defense. Justin Fuente spoke via Zoom to the local press for the first time since the cornavirus halted all NCAA sports games and practices across the nation.



Legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster retired after the season, giving way to Justin Hamilton.

Hamilton is not new to the staff and players, but he is new to the position.



So it’s not just about x’s and o’s, or putting new schemes in place, but rather the relationship building time that was lost between the new staff, and the players that concerns the head coach.

“Maybe the even bigger thing was that -- actually, our kids missed being on the field and being coached by these guys and getting a better feel or a better window into their new position coach and their new coordinator and how they’re going to teach. How they react to great things, how they react to mistakes, and how they react to things that happen throughout spring ball," Fuente said.

Hamilton has revamped the Virginia tech defensive coaching staff since getting the job in December.

He welcomed back former Hokies All-American and NFL veteran Darryl Tapp, while adding Tracy Claeys as linebackers coach and former NFL assistant coach(Buffalo) Bill Teerlinck as defensive line coach and Ryan Smith at cornerbacks coach.