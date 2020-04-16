Area athletes, media adjust signing day celebrations

Roanoke, Va. – Spring signing day 2020 commenced without the usual festive atmosphere. Signing parties, a staple on this day--were nowhere to be found because of the current ‘social distancing’ directive from the Governor. That said, area stars still let us know where they are headed, and we did our best at 10 Sports to honor them in kind.

Here’s our list of athletes who answered our call, and delivered an image and some information!

Ethan Young, Blacksburg, University of Mary Washington track Bobby Pinello, Salem, Hampden Sydney Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt, Randolph College volleyball Breanna Carter, LB, University of Lynchburg softball Kloe Bacon, LB, Ferrum College Softball Mikayla mcCray, LB, Emory and HEnry CHeer Brianna Hodges, William Byrd, Lynchburg softball Lexi Powell, William Byrd, Lynchburg softball Jaci McAlwee, Craig County, Ferrum volleyball Emily Smith (Randolph-Macon College- Girls Soccer): Northside Jacob Elliott (Hampden Sydney College- Football): Northisde Darrian Johnson (Ferrum College- Football and Track): Northside Gavyn Preston, (Emory and Henry football)-Northside Jordan Wooden (Concord University- Boys Basketball): Northside, Chris Smith, Track and field at UNC Charlotte, Jaclyn Johnson, Track and Field at Hollins, Elyssa Acosta, Track and Field at Hollins, William Byrd’s Isaac Howard, Ferrum Soccer, Chelie Plaster, Wingate University Swimming, Ethan Spraker, Eastern Mennonite Baseball, Trevor Thompson Bluefield College football, Skylar Mathis Greensboro College Soccer, Naythan Hayes Lancaster Bible College baseball, Logan Baker, Christopher Newport Football, Liah Davis Emory and Henry Swimming, Eastern Montgomery’s Dylan Owens, Emory and Henry Football and Track, Craig County’s Haleigh Smith, Roanoke College basketball.