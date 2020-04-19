66ºF

Iowa Grad transfer Cordell Pemsl commits to Hokies

His physical presence will bring much needed depth to the Hokies frontcourt.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 2: Forwad Cordell Pemsl #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives inside in the first half against guard Kipper Nichols #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 2, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (2020 Matthew Holst)

ROANOKE, Va. – Iowa Hawkeyes grad transfer Cordell Pemsl announced via Instagram on Sunday, that he has committed to play for Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

It's Time.. #HOKIES

The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a season where he averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 28 games. He appeared in just two games during the 2018-2019 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. During his freshman season, the Dubuque, Iowa native averaged 8.9 points and 5 rebounds. Pemsl faced the Hokies in 2017, recording a season-high 14 rebounds and 6 assists.

Pemsl has immediate eligibility and his physical presence will certainly help solidify the Hokies frontcourt.

