Iowa Grad transfer Cordell Pemsl commits to Hokies

ROANOKE, Va. – Iowa Hawkeyes grad transfer Cordell Pemsl announced via Instagram on Sunday, that he has committed to play for Mike Young and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a season where he averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 28 games. He appeared in just two games during the 2018-2019 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. During his freshman season, the Dubuque, Iowa native averaged 8.9 points and 5 rebounds. Pemsl faced the Hokies in 2017, recording a season-high 14 rebounds and 6 assists.

Pemsl has immediate eligibility and his physical presence will certainly help solidify the Hokies frontcourt.