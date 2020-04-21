Brookville star preps for two-sport college future

Lynchburg – Kylie Stark has always enjoyed staying active and working hard-- which is what fueled her basketball career as she entered Brookville High School.

"As soon as I came to high school, that's what sealed the deal, like, that's what I wanted to do in college," said Stark.

That determination led to a spot on the varsity team all 4 years, during which she not only became a 1,000 point scorer, but ended her career in second place on the Bees all-time scoring list with 1,378 points. Stark was also a second-team-all Class 3 honoree. These are accolades that former Brookville coach Warner Dyke had envisioned.

"My freshman year, I was having a rough time adapting. He pointed to the 1,000 point banner and said you're going to be up there one day," Stark said.

But Stark's talents go well beyond the basketball court. She can bring the sting on the softball diamond, which is why she's awaiting the special opportunity to play both sports at Randolph College.

"From her freshman year to now, it's been good to see how she's grown," said Brookville girls basketball and softball coach Gary Ferguson.

"She knew there was some things she needed to work on mentally and physically and she put her mind to it and turned out to be pretty good," Ferguson said.

She finished with a career batting average of .441 with 10 home runs and all-region accolades as a lead off hitter. It comes as no surprise, since softball was her first love.

"I actually started playing softball first. I played travel softball for like 8 years," said Stark.

As she prepares to compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, she keeps in mind the most important lesson she's learned.

"That's just something Brookville teaches in anything is that people around you matter," said Stark.

“Not everyday you get a chance to play two sports in college. So hopefully she can go there and do that and maintain her grades,” Ferguson said.