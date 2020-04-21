Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement, joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL

The tight end is coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady, according to the Boston Herald.

The Herald Reports that the New England Patriots are trading the his rights and a 2020 seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay for a 2020 fourth-round choice.

Gronkowski retired at the end of the 2018 season at 29 years old.

