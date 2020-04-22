Standout Hokies and Wahoos prep for upcoming NFL Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – The top prospect coming out of Blacksburg is tight end Dalton Keene. His size at 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, and his speed -- a 4.71 at the combine -- are hard to ignore.

“I think my film is honestly really good,” said Keene.

“I mean, you look at the stat sheet and my stats weren’t, you know, incredible; they were okay, but my stats don’t really tell the whole story. My story is just that the way I finish and that’s usually the first thing they bring up is how hard I play every play and finish,” Keene said.

While Keene preps in his home state of Colorado, the 'Hoos Bryce Hall rehabs in Charlottesville. The All-American defense back is healing from a serious ankle injury that shortened his season, but he remains the top Wahoos prospect as the draft approaches.

“Like, I would love to play for a team like the Ravens or like the Steelers or the Patriots -- somewhere where they’re, like, known for having a great defense and just a good organization,” Hall said.

Just behind Keene and Hall stands Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack. The ACC sack leader was an accomplished student as well as an athlete, and is looking to take his best shot at the pro-level.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so why not just give it a shot so I’ll put my best foot forward and put myself out there and just give myself a chance,” Mack said.

Keep an eye on dangerous returner Joe Reed, dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins and big play defensive tackle, Eli Hanback of Virginia. And for Virginia Tech, steady safety Reggie Floyd and elusive running back Deshawn McClease of Virginia Tech.