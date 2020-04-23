Virginia Tech wrestling adds Christiansburg’s Nate Warden

Blacksburg, Va. – The Christiansburg to Virginia Tech wrestling connection continues with a national letter of intent for Nathan Warden. The Blue Demons two-time VHSL state champ won the Class 3 2020 title at 182 pounds, and the 2019 title at 170. He joins current Hokies wrestler Hunter Bolen as Christiansburg products set to wrestle in Blacksburg next season. These two follow standouts Devin Carter, Joey Dance and Zach Epperly from Christiansburg to Virginia Tech’s nationally respected program. Warden is the son of current Christiansburg coach Cliff Warden.