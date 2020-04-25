Chargers Select Virginia WR Joe Reed in the Fifth Round

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Reed (6-foot-0, 224 pounds) joins a wide receiving corps led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Charlotte Court House, Va. native appeared in 48 career games for the Cavaliers, catching 129 passes for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Last season, Reed led Virginia with 77 catches, while added 679 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and was named first-team All-ACC as both a return specialist and all-purpose player.

In the 2019 Orange Bowl against Florida, Reed caught seven balls for 52 yards and a score.

Reed is UVA's all-time record holder in kick return yardage (3,042) and kick return touchdowns (five). At the NFL Scouting Combine, Reed ran a 4.47 40-yard dash.

The Chargers’ next scheduled pick is at No. 186 overall in the sixth round.