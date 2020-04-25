Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene drafted by the Patriots

Blacksburg, Va. – It took most of the evening, but eventually of the New England Patriots drafted Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene in Round 3 Friday night. Keene was chosen as the 37th pick of Round 3, the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The NFL coins him as a “swiss army knife” for his ability to play at multiple positions on offense.

Keene admitted that his statistics don’t tell the whole story about his time at Virginia Tech. However, he started 38/39 games during his career, with 59 receptions for 748 yards and 8 touchdowns.