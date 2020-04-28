Hokies build a competitive roster despite losing leading scorer

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech’s first hurdle was trying to offset the loss of leading scorer Landers Nolley, who transferred to Memphis but is currently weighing his NBA options. Coach Mike Young responded with a recruiting class that includes three freshman and two transfers. Tech welcomes transfer guard Cartier Diarra from Kansas State and 6-9, 250 pound transfer forward Cordell Pemsl from Iowa. The three freshman headed to Blacksburg are guard Darius Maddox from Oak Hill Academy, guard Joe Bamisile from Richmond and forward David N’Guessan from Baltimore. The influx of talent should give the Hokies the depth they need to handle the rigors of an ACC season, and also help in practice.

“To have someone behind you or with you in that spot, and competing day in and day out for a role is healthy,” Young said. And we didn’t have as much of that as I wanted to have this past year. I do think we got pretty good competition at every spot across our roster," Young explained.

Young wasn’t prepared to announce the Hokies upcoming schedule, but he did say that Virginia Tech will play Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City this coming season, and the Cowboys will travel to Blacksburg in the 2021-2022 season.