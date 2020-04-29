Jeb Burton, Peyton Sellers pack boxes for children in need at God’s Pit Crew

DANVILLE, Va. – On Tuesday, XFINITY driver Jeb Burton and NASCAR weekly series driver Peyton Sellers helped God’s Pit Crew in Danville pack boxes for children in need.

“We’re putting a lot of different items in some boxes with food. A bunch of different meals for a couple days,” Burton said. “We’re also doing backpacks with soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, flashlight, coloring book. Just a bunch of different items for these kids to hopefully bring a little light to their day.”

Due to COVID-19, all races have been postponed indefinitely. This has given drivers the opportunity to help out in their communities.

“We only get a couple months of down time a year,” Sellers said. “We’ve had 5 or 6 months of down time now so we’re itching to go race but we’re looking forward to the opportunity to give back to our communities.”

The boxes will be distributed in Roanoke on Thursday.