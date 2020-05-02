Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman, beats Pichot

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont speaks beside the Webb Ellis Cup during an interview before the match schedule announcement for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo. Bill Beaumont and Agustin Pichot are vying to become chairman of World Rugby amid trying times for the sport because of the coronavirus outbreak and the growing discussion about a global calendar to unify the international game. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Former England captain Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman on Saturday after beating Agustín Pichot, the current vice-chairman.

The sport’s governing body says the 68-year-old Beaumont achieved a first-round majority of 28 votes to 23.

Beaumont says: “I am honored to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation’s chairman once again.”

He begins his four-year term after a council meeting on May 12.

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte becomes Beaumont's new vice-chairman.

___

