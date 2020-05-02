Faith Christian’s Catherine Kagey signs to Randolph-Macon

ROANOKE, Va. – Catherine Kagey, a senior at Faith Christian School, signed a letter of intent, committing to play basketball next year with Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA.

Catherine has been an integral part of the Lady Warriors Varsity Basketball for the last four years. She has led the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals the past three years. She passed the 1,000 point mark as a junior and finished with career stats of 1,613 points, 551 rebounds, 407 assists and 378 steals. During these four years, the team finished with a record of 84 and 20, going 72-8, the last three years. The team won three straight Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) State Championships and this year won the National Title at the National Associaton of Christian Athletes (NACA) tournament in Dayton, TN in March, for the first time in history for the girls basketball program at Faith Christian, finishing with a 28-1 record for the season.

Additional honors include:

· VACA All-State Player of the Year as a sophomore

· 3-time VACA All South Regional First Team

· 3-time VACA All State First Team

· Top Defensive Players of the 2020 NACA Tournament

· NACA 2020 National First Team

Her Head Coach, who is also her father, Dr. David Kagey shared, “As a dad and a coach, I am most proud of how she has gone about this, certainly with talent but with great character. She has done this with strength, graciousness, and humility, that is not always seen today and this has been refreshing and a joy to watch.” He continued, “I am also very proud of her willingness to do the work outside of what is expected. Outside of practice, in the offseason, she has worked extremely hard both in skill work as well as her strength and conditioning and this has certainly been a huge part of her success.”