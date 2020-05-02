Mike Young and Co. believe roster is coming together in offseason

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Since the Virginia Tech men’s basketball season ended, there’s been a lot of movement within the Hokies’ roster. The most notable loss was shooting guard Landers Nolley, who averaged 15 points a game.

“We’ve got it all at Virginia Tech; we lost one, that can happen, you move along,” Mike Young said. “Bring somebody else in who you hope and think can win games.”

And one of those guys is Kansas State transfer Cartier Diarra, who will certainly help the team’s scoring ability.

“I do think we will have the opportunity to score in different ways. I think we will have the ability to play in transition more. I think we will be just fine there,” Young added. “I think Cartier averaged 12 a game at Kansas State.”

Young will also have a little added height to their roster this year with 6′9 senior Keve Aluma, who followed Young from Wofford.

“His toughness and his athleticism, his second jump; he’s a really good shot blocker. His work on the glass, I thought when I brought him here that he would be another piece to the puzzle," Young said.

And you can’t forget the guys who are still on the roster: Young said the self-scouting is what he’s really enjoyed during this time.

“I do think, again, I think this coming year’s team will get the ball to the middle to the paint. We didn’t do a very good job of that. That’s a critical part of the floor. That ACC logo in the middle of the lane, we didn’t have the ball there was much as we needed to, as much as we will, with this coming team," Young said.