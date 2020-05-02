Virginia gets quarterback from transfer portal

Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia grabs grad transfer QB Keytaon Thompson of Mississippi State thanks to the transfer portal. He’s eligible for the Cavaliers immediately and will have two seasons remaining. Coach Bronco Mendenhall said in part that to win the Coastal Division and the ACC championship, two quarterbacks are necessary.

The dual threat quarterback threw for 846 yards and rushed for 672 more while scoring 18 career touchdowns during his time in Starkville. He’s appeared in 20 games over three seasons, one of those was the 2017 Taxslayer Bowl, where he rushed for three touchdowns and outdueled Lamar Jackson and Louisville for the win.

He’s expected to compete with encumbent Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who is also a duel-threat QB who spent the past two seasons backing up Byrce Perkins in Charlottesville.