Liberty University to retire football star Rashad Jennings’ jersey

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One of the best football players to ever don the Liberty Flames uniform will have his jersey retired this fall.

On Sept. 26, Rashad Jennings will become the fifth individual associated with the Flames’ football program to have a jersey retired, honoring his contributions and accomplishments on the gridiron.

During his three years with the program (2006-08), he rushed for 3,633 yards and set program records for career rushing touchdowns (42), 100-yard games (22) and points scored (278).

Jennings was a consensus first-team All-American during his senior year when he rushed for 1,526 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2008.

He earned his second Big South Offensive Player of the Year award during his senior year, finishing eighth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top FCS player in the country.

After his senior year, he became the sixth player in Liberty history to be selected in the NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars picked him in the seventh round in 2008.

He had a seven-year career in the NFL, rushing for 3,772 yards and 23 touchdowns, while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-12), the Oakland Raiders (2013) and the New York Giants (2014-16).

After football, Jennings competed on the 24th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, becoming the fourth NFL player to win the Mirrorball trophy.

He was one of five inductees named to the 2018 Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The other four people to have a jersey retired are: