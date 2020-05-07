VHSL officially cancels spring sports due to the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Sadly, spring sports will not be making a return this year in Virginia.

In Thursday’s May meeting, the VHSL Executive Committee voted to cancel all spring sports and activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a news release. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.

Virginia’s spring sports are baseball, softball, track, lacrosse, tennis and soccer.

“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public," said Haun. "Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.