Bath County alum Dillon Fry ready to take the reins of Chargers football

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – Expect to win. That’s the motto new Bath County head football coach Dillon Fry is planning to instill in his players.

“It doesn’t matter what other people believe in you, or what they think the scores going to be,” Fry said. “Whether you go 10-0 or 0-10, in our minds, we have to know we can win the game. And we are going to win the games.”

And he knows what that expectation feels like. Fry played for Bath County from 2007-2010 and it was something former head coach Will Fields taught him in the Chargers last winning season.

“I just remember always looking at the papers and everyone would predict us to lose” Fry said. “I remember asking the coach one time, why does everyone never predict us to win the district even though we’ve won it 10 years in a row. He was like, oh, you don’t need to worry about that. You don’t need to worry about what other people think.”

“Winning with kids, first thing is expecting to win,” Will Fields said. "Approaching that game with the expectation you’re going to be successful. Dillon expects that of himself, and I think he expects that of his kids, and it doesn’t take them long to figure out that’s his expectation. "

While start dates, practices, and the off season remain unknown, Fry knows he can only control what he can control.

“We just have to out work people. We’re never going to be the biggest enrollment wise, we’re less than 200. But we can have more determination and work ethic than someone else,” Fry said. “We can only control what we can control, and we can control how much effort we put out. So that’s what we really got to focus on.”