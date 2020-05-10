Wrestling coming to Patrick Henry Community College

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Patrick Henry Community College’s Athletic Department plans to develop a wrestling program. The college has begun renovations of a wrestling room and plans to recruit up to thirty wrestlers by the fall.

The Athletic Director Brian Henderson and College President Dr. Angeline Godwin have been in talks regarding wrestling for some time. “For years -ever since I was first hired- Dr. Godwin had expressed interest in wrestling. We’ve just not had the space available for it,” says Henderson.

Henderson says the shutdowns and cancellations prompted by the COVID-19 situation have provided college administration time to evaluate and discuss new opportunities and develop creative solutions to make the program feasible.While COVID-19 has provided an opportunity to discuss the program, it also poses a challenge for the college in moving the program forward. Henderson says that the college is “entering this exciting new adventure with extra care and caution. We, the PHCC athletic department, coaches, and student-athletes will continue to adhere to all national and state guidelines as it relates to COVID.”

Due to the uncertain nature of athletics program across the nation, the college administration said they will move forward with new program only if they can do so in keeping with state and national health recommendations and guidance from the National Junior College Athletics Association which governs athletics programs at two-year colleges.