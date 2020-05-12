Grande ready to get settled in at Iowa State

Ferrum, Va. – He helped restore the roar to the Ferrum football program over the past 4 seasons, earning 23 wins. But just a few months ago Rob Grande stepped down in order to take a unique position at Iowa State.

As the executive offensive analyst, he’ll be tasked with scouting, game planning opponents and doing self-scouting as well. Grande says it’s an opportunity he didn’t see coming but he’s looking forward to a new, exciting challenge. He’ll have the chance to work with some of the same assistants he was with during his 11 year stint at Emory & Henry. Grande also says he knows the Panthers program is in good hands.

“Great staff at Iowa State and like I said, it’s a great opportunity to do something unique in my career that’s a little bit different working as an offensive analyst. It’s something my family and I have moved on to and I know Coach (Cleive) Adams has a great opportunity to come into Ferrum, come back to his alma mater,” Grande said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande has made one trip out west but has since returned to Virginia to work remotely, but anticipates transitioning at the end of the month.