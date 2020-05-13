Central Virginia Sports Commission working through hurdles of COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – Central Virginia Sports Commission was created in 2018 as a nonprofit with the goal of supporting and creating a variety of sports events through marketing in Lynchburg and surrounding areas.

“It’s an added value and it focuses on a big segment of business that’s important to a lot of areas,” said executive director Billy Russo.

Though relatively new, they have been privileged to be part of a handful of events, whether as a sponsor or just helping with promotion. That includes last year’s State Games of America, which brought in thousands of athletes to the Hill City.

But like many of the pro-level sports, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the commission to take a break from the action.

“It’s new territory for everybody and everybody is kind of taking it in stride and seeing how the recovery comes and hopefully it’ll come out bigger and better,” Russo said.

The commission had four events either postponed or canceled this spring, including the 2020 Carolina League All-Star game the Lynchburg Hillcats were scheduled to host.

“For us, we had planned for a while with the Hillcats and there was no question it was going to be a sellout and for us, our involvement was not only monetarily for them but also we wanted to promote it and help with the experience,” said Russo.

For now, they look forward to future events on the calendar, like the 31st annual Commonwealth Games, which they support through marketing and monetary funds. The games are still scheduled to begin in July on Liberty University’s campus.

“We’re going to move forward with looking at planning for the future and when it’s available, we’ll start hitting our dates and hopefully people will come back to the full and see it as a necessity in the area,” Russo said.