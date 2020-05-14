Galax’s Sarah Elmasry staying positive through lost senior season

GALAX, Va. – After winning the Class 1 girls singles tennis state title this time last year, Galax senior Sarah Elmasry was nose to the grindstone in preparation for a 2-peat.

“I practiced with a guy at Virginia Tech from December to Feburary, I was really excited, I love tennis,” Elmasry said. “So I was just happy to play more than I’m used to.”

But due to COVID-19, the spring sports season was cancelled.

“I definitely was very devastated, I was not the happiest,” she said.

Elmasry as also going to run track as well, hoping to bring home some hardware.

“People believe you can’t double your sports in the same season so I wanted to prove that you can still do it, do what makes you happy,” she said. “Cause I love sports, so just do what makes you happy.”

And tennis has clearly made her happy. Her coach, Peter Butler, said that she always had a smile on her face through everything.

“Several times I had parents and fans of other girls tell me how much they liked Sarah because she always had a smile on her face and seemed to enjoy tennis so much, which she did.”

And not to mention, it’s the perfect social distancing sport.

“I’m definitely very thankful you can stay apart in tennis, and you can trash talk and give a good beating to someone and it’s good, no hard feels.”

In the fall, Sarah will be heading to UVA to major in kinesiology, and hopes to continue to play tennis. But even as life goes on, she will always remember walking away as a champion.

“It’s definitely very exciting, most people never believed I could do it. No one really knew it was coming. I never really talked about it, I didn’t want to be attacked from behind so I laid low. It worked, so that’s exciting.”