Hokies get transfer wide receiver from Kansas

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech football is reaping the benefits of the transfer portal. Coach Justin Fuente announced Wednesday that the Hokies program is signing a wide receiver from Kansas. Evan Fairs stands 6-3, 205 and is a native of Fulshear, Texas. He is the son of former Memphis and NFL linebacker Eric Fairs.

In parts of four seasons for the Jayhawks, Fair played 25 games, producing 28 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown. He best season was 2017 when he had 24 grabs for 335 yards. In 2018 he only played four games before injuring his knee and being red-shirted. In 2019 Fairs only played two games under first year head coach Les Miles. Fairs joins former Kansas teammate RB Khalil Herbert in Blacksburg.

Herbert transferred to Tech earlier this year. He played for head coach Shaun McDowell at Foster High School, where he helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back Bi-District titles. He hauled in 55 receptions for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior and collected 33 catches for 705 yards and 10 scores as a junior in 2014. He also lettered in basketball.