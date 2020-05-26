69ºF

Hokies PJ Horne enters transfer portal

Senior has one year of eligibility remaining

John Appicello, Sports Director

Hokies senior forward PJ Horne has entered the transfer portal and is leaving VIrginia Tech's program.
Blacksburg – In the“we weren’t expecting this” category of college basketball movement, Virginia Tech forward PJ Horne has entered the transfer portal. The rising senior reportedly is set to graduate from Virginia Tech at the end of the summer. He will have one year of eligibility remaining when he finds a new landing spot.

The 6-6 forward from Tifton, Georgia is coming off his best college season under new coach Mike Young. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 boards per game, with about 28 minutes of playing time per game. His departure leaves the Hokies with one scholarship available.

