NASCAR bans Confederate flag, saying it ‘runs contrary’ to its industry

CHARLOTTE – NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all its events and properties.

The organization tweeted out its announcement on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Martinsville’s night race.

Here’s the full statement from NASCAR:

The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties NASCAR

Bubba Wallace, the sport’s lone black driver, announced on Sunday that he wanted Confederate flags banned at NASCAR events.