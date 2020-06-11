Martinsville track Superintendent Billy Moore retires after 38 years

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – With race day at Martinsville Speedway on the horizon, there’s a lot that has to get done. “This field up here we have to mow, it takes 8 or 9 hours. A generator here, we have a sprayer, we spray the walls, we use the little vacuum over there, to vacuum any debris or stuff on the track.”

A laundry list of ‘lasts’ that longtime track superintendent Billy Moore will have before retiring next week after 38 years.

“I’ve always enjoyed working here at the track, its going to be different, when you figure the times’ right,” Moore said.

Moore started at the track in 1982, working outside around the track with now President, Clay Campbell.

“I worked out there for 10 years, together side by side. He taught me a lot. He’s really smart when it comes to everything it takes to keep a facility like this going,” Campbell said.

In 2015, the Martinsville Speedway named the maintenance building after Moore as a testament to his hard work.

“Billy, it’s in his DNA to be a hard worker. he believes in getting here early, staying late,” Campbell said. But Moore says it all comes down to how you treat people.

I always try to treat them how I would want to be treated. So, to get along with everyone, that’s the main thing. Get along with everybody, you’ll feel like you’re getting somewhere. There’s always something you can do here at the track." Moore said.