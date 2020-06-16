Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik, Red Farmer elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame

ROANOKE, Va. – NASCAR announced its latest Hall of Fame class on Tuesday evening.

The Class of 2021 features Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer.

The three drivers will honored next winter.

The three-member class was the first elected under new voting rules, with nominees divided into Modern Era and Pioneer Era groups. Two were chosen from a field of 10 Modern Era nominees, and one was selected from a group of five on the Pioneer Era ballot for legends whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

The voting panel consisted of 65 former drivers, inductees, NASCAR executives, industry leaders and media members, plus one vote reserved for fan balloting.