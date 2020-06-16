60ºF

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik, Red Farmer elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame

The three will honored next winter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LEFT: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #8 Hellmann's Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. MIDDLE: Mike Stefanik , driver of the #16 Diversified Metals/R.B. Enterprises Ford looks on during practice for the Whelen Modified 66/99 pres. by Town Fair Tire of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on September 16, 2011 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. RIGHT: Red Farmer, gives a thumbs up to the fans after drawing for his qualifying position prior to the Nextel Prelude to the Dream on June 6, 2007 at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio. (Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – NASCAR announced its latest Hall of Fame class on Tuesday evening.

The Class of 2021 features Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer.

The three drivers will honored next winter.

The three-member class was the first elected under new voting rules, with nominees divided into Modern Era and Pioneer Era groups. Two were chosen from a field of 10 Modern Era nominees, and one was selected from a group of five on the Pioneer Era ballot for legends whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

The voting panel consisted of 65 former drivers, inductees, NASCAR executives, industry leaders and media members, plus one vote reserved for fan balloting.

