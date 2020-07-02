89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Sports

French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

Associated Press

Tags: Health, conditions, Coronavirus, Infectious diseases, Sports, Diseases, Lung disease
FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning the men's final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the second week of the French Open this week would have had fourth-round matches, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final for men and women. Nadal could have been trying to add to his 12 trophies at Roland Garros. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - In this June 9, 2019, file photo, Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title after winning the men's final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the second week of the French Open this week would have had fourth-round matches, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final for men and women. Nadal could have been trying to add to his 12 trophies at Roland Garros. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PARIS – The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.

The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be available.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.