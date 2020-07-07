The Latest: 2 more badminton tournaments canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Two more badminton tournaments have been canceled in the revamped calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China Masters in Lingshui was canceled after already being moved from February to May and then to August.

It was to be the first comeback event but that’s now expected to be the Chinese Taipei Open in Taipei from Sept. 1-6.

The Dutch Open in Almere in October was also put off for this year.

