ACC delays most sports, not football, until at least September 1

GREENSBORO, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference will delay the start of competition for multiple fall sports until at least September 1.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

For you football fans, you can see, that is one sport that remains unaffected at this time.

The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors, according to the ACC.

Schools will continue with their respective return to competition protocols in anticipation of a fall season.

Any rescheduling of contests will also be determined by each school.

The league continues to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on fall schedules and competitions with the understanding that there may be future changes, and that the priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.