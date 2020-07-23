Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher awarded Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament Board of Directors presented Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher with their annual scholarship. Cowher becomes the 34th recipient of the $30,000 scholarship, which he plans to use to forward his education at Christopher Newport University.

“I plan on studying business, specifically accounting. It’s right next to the beach, I’m really excited to go, I’ve visited it many times and I love the campus,” Cowher said. “This money will really help my family for paying for my college. I’ve been working awhile at two golf courses trying to save money, this scholarship means a lot. I love golf, I try to play it as much as I can and it’s really going to help me excel in life.”

Cowher graduated high school with a 3.59 GPA, he was a member of the Spanish Club, Key Club, PTSA, and was a Virginia Aerospace and Technology Scholar. He also worked at Ballyhack and Hunting Hills and was a member of the golf team, swim team, outdoor track and football team.