Liberty basketball head coach Ritchie McKay excited to have players back on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty basketball players arrived back on campus and started workouts Monday just over 100 days after their final game against Lipscomb for the ASUN championship.

While apart, the team did Zoom meetings and volunteer workouts. Mckay said there was a quarantine period the staff had to go through before getting access to the players this summer, and so far no one has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ultimately, McKay and his staff are excited to have the players back on campus.

“It’s something that we definitely don’t take for granted the ability of that in-person access. These are young people, and as resilient as they are, they want to pursue their trade,” McKay said. “My personal opinion is, it was nice to get them back because I think they’re safer in our ‘bubble'. The biggest factor is, you get to do life together. Anyone who has to do life alone has a really tough road.”