Roanoke area athletes start baseball practice ahead of Saturday’s senior games

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox will be hosting Roanoke area seniors on Saturday for a doubleheader honoring the players who didn’t get a final season.

There will be four teams with games at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The rosters were set up to put players on the same high school team together and Salem has the biggest group with nine.

“It will be fun, getting out here with the guys,” catcher Michael Morrison said. “Playing one last time, it was a season that could have been. It’s going to be real fun to get out here and play with them one more time before heading our separate ways.”

“It’s great, I haven’t gotten to see them in awhile,” pitcher Zian Honaker said. “Went separate ways to play this summer but to get back here and play with them will be fun.”

A firework show will happen after the games as well.