The Latest: 2 World Sevens rugby events for next year off

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The first two stops on the 2021 World Sevens Series rugby circuit have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby says the joint events in Dubai from Nov. 26-28 and in Cape Town from Dec. 4-6 have been cut because of the “ongoing and dynamic global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 2020 series was curtailed and New Zealand declared champions of the men’s and women’s titles after sports around the world were shuttered in March.

Planning for the remaining qualifiers for the postponed Tokyo Olympics is ongoing. Twenty-one of the 24 places in the Olympic tournaments have been confirmed.

A dozen teams are set to play in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments in the first half of next year for the remaining spots in Tokyo.

The last five stops in the 2020 series were canceled in June.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports