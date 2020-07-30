Sergio Perez out of Formula One British GP with coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is out of Sunday's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Racing Point driver, who is Mexican, will now go into isolation.

The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season that should have begun in March.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports