Former Appomattox Co star ready to shine at Liberty

Lynchburg, VA. – He was was a difference maker that jumped off the screen during his 1st and 10 days at Appomattox Co. The former Raiders’ star Ja’Von Scruggs is ready to make an even bigger impact with the Liberty Flames this season.

The Flames safety is coming off a sophomore campaign where he ranked 5th on the team with 58 tackles, to go along with 2 interceptions. He returns a more seasoned player having made 11 starts in 2019 including the Cure Bowl.



Coach Hugh Freeze says his maturity will certainly benefit the secondary this fall.

“He’s a confident dude. Really believes he can make every play that comes his way and he’s a solid tackler that can get people on the ground in space. But he’s really confident and mature so those are qualities that really make him somebody we can depend upon. We feel like he can play all 3 safeties that we play so we feel he’s very valuable to us,” Freeze said.

Scruggs was also one of nine liberty players named to the 2020 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent team. He was part of 3 consecutive state titles during his time with the ‘Power of One’ at Appomattox county for coach Doug Smith.