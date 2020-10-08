Martinsville Speedway allowing some fans for Halloween weekend NASCAR races

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Get excited race fans because Martinsville Speedway is allowing spectators for its upcoming NASCAR races.

As NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway for three days of playoff racing action, the track will host limited fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race on Friday, Oct. 30.

A limited, reduced number of fans will be in attendance for each NASCAR Playoff race at Martinsville in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities.

The Speedway’s news release did not specify the exact number of people allowed to attend; however, under current Phase 3 restrictions in Virginia, capacity would be limited to 1,000 fans.

Occupancy cannot exceed 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 1,000 patrons. Phase 3 Virginia guidelines

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans' cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR Championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”

Those who have already bought tickets to a race will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied to ensure social distancing.

Here are some other restrictions for fans attending the race:

All guests will be screened before entering the facility

Face coverings are required

People must maintain 6 feet of social distancing throughout the venue

Coolers will not be permitted

Clear bags up to 18″x18″x14″ in size will be allowed

The speedway announced that additional information on fan protocols and camping will be made available to fans in the near future.