Stagg Bowl returning to Salem in 2023

SALEM, Va. – The NCAA announced future host sites selections through 2026, and a number of NCAA DIII Championships will once again be played in our neck of the woods.
Most notably, the DIII Football Championship, AKA the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, will return to Salem in 2023.
You’ll recall that the NCAA cut ties with Salem in 2017 after a 25-year stint. The Bowl moved to Shenandoah, Texas for 2018 and 2019, and is scheduled to be played in Canton, Ohio in 2021, while in 2022 it will be played in Annapolis, Maryland.
Also among the championships returning to our area in 2023 is the DIII Wrestling Championships. This will be hosted by Ferrum College, one of the premier up-and-coming programs in the nation, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. The Panthers recently hosted the championships in 2019.
Below is a list of other Championships coming to the Roanoke Valley:
- 2022 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships (Kerr Stadium at Roanoke College)
- 2023 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships (Kerr Stadium at Roanoke College)
- 2023 NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse Championship (Kerr Stadium at Roanoke College)
- 2024 NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse Championship (Kerr Stadium at Roanoke College)
- 2024 NCAA DIII Women’s Volleyball Championship (Cregger Center at Roanoke College)
- 2024 NCAA DIII Softball Championship (Moyer Sports Complex, Salem)
- 2025 NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships (Kerr Stadium at Roanoke College)
- 2025 NCAA DIII Softball Championship (Moyer Sports Complex, Salem)
- 2025 NCAA DIII Men’s Volleyball Championship (Cregger Center at Roanoke College)
- 2025 NCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Championship (Cregger Center at Roanoke College)
- 2026 NCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Championship (Cregger Center at Roanoke College)
- 2026 NCAA DIII Softball Championship (Moyer Sports Complex, Salem)