Stagg Bowl returning to Salem in 2023

SALEM, Va. – The NCAA announced future host sites selections through 2026, and a number of NCAA DIII Championships will once again be played in our neck of the woods.

Most notably, the DIII Football Championship, AKA the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, will return to Salem in 2023.

You’ll recall that the NCAA cut ties with Salem in 2017 after a 25-year stint. The Bowl moved to Shenandoah, Texas for 2018 and 2019, and is scheduled to be played in Canton, Ohio in 2021, while in 2022 it will be played in Annapolis, Maryland.

Also among the championships returning to our area in 2023 is the DIII Wrestling Championships. This will be hosted by Ferrum College, one of the premier up-and-coming programs in the nation, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. The Panthers recently hosted the championships in 2019.

