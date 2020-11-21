Recruiting Roundup: more prep stars moving on

Roanoke, Va. – In our recruiting roundup this week, stars from three area high schools sign letters of intent.

At Jefferson Forest, where seven signed to the next level, we get a look at Cavaliers baseball players Spencer Williams and Connor Maggi who are both going to Gardner-Webb. In addition, Emma Lemley will play softball for Virginia Tech, Cassell Richardson will compete in lacrosse for Newberry, Hannah Cooper will play soccer for Concord, Taylor Mason will play soccer for Liberty, and Carter Shipp will wrestle for Lander.



At Lord Botetourt basketball standout Tanner Selkirk signs on with Southeastern university in Central Florida, and at William Byrd high, baseball players Tyler Dean and Dylan Hatfield will head to Blacksburg to play for Virginia Tech. Teammate Isaac Fix will be dealing for the Davidson Wildcats. Just some of the good news this week on the high school front.