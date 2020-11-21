VHSL: Return to play in Virginia is up to individual school districts, not the state

ROANOKE, Va. – The VHSL has released their guidelines on the condensed sports season, starting in December with winter sports. However, with recent restrictions put in place by Governor Northam, it raised questions on whether a winter sports season would even happen.

Dr. Billy Haun, the Executive Director of the VHSL, said that while they have released guidelines on how to return to play safely, it ultimately comes down to the school district’s decision on whether they think their schools can begin to compete.

“It’s whatever fits that school’s community, and that school system, and that local health department and what’s going on health wise,” Haun said. “Everyone has the autonomy to sort of decide what’s best for them and what fits them.”

“People are very passionate about their sports, they love their sports, they want to play, it is a part of the education process. Sometimes it just gets frustrating, it’s been a long eight months.”

The official winter sports start date is December 7, 2020.