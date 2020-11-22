Cavaliers dominate Abilene Christian 55-15

Charlottsville, VA. – Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian 55-15. Armstrong completed just 16 passes, but the scoring throws covered 28 yards to Tony Poljan, 90 yards to Lavel Davis Jr., 56 yards to Keytaon Thompson and 52 yards to Ra’Shaun Henry as the Cavaliers made quick work of their Southland Conference foe. The Wildcats (1-5), who have had two games canceled because their scheduled opponents had coronavirus-related issues, were a late addition to Virginia’s schedule when other nonconference options fell through, and they were clearly overmatched. The Cavaliers (4-4) won their third in a row.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall says the budding big play ability of his quarterback is making his team even more dangerous.

" It adds other things more comprehensive package is what the defense has to be aware to do and when you add his scrambling ability as well that’s just one other thing that’s a hassle to try and handle as a coordinator,” Mendenhall explained.

“Our whole team was on fire tonight I felt like offensively I’m just happy I was able to share the wealth you know we got a bunch of receivers involved I’m yeah that’s that’s what makes me happy the most when I get all my receivers involved,” Armstrong explained.

Virginia is scheduled to head to Florida State next weekend.