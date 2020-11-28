UVA gets ready for Florida State trip

Charlottesville, VA – Virginia heads to Tallahassee winners of three in a row, and a solid ten point favorite. But the Cavaliers prep for the Florida State still coping with the loss senior defensive star and captain Charles Snowden. Gone for the season with a broken ankle--suffered in the Abilene Christian game.

”You wish injury upon nobody especially someone who is a leader on our team has such a bright future and just got invited to the senior bowl. So it was kind of heartbreaking that we have had two consecutive injuries of that nature to our captains. Whether it’s waiting on your turn to play, whether it’s bouncing back from injury, I feel like everybody on our team is so well prepared and well-versed in adversity and new challenges and so so welcoming to new challenges that we just all embrace anybody who’s in the game and we come together as one and just produce,” defensive back Nick Grant says.

Florida State is 2-6 under new coach Mike Norvell and coming off an unscheduled bye after Clemson’s Covid troubles canceled this past Saturday’s game. Regardless of their struggles, but the ‘Noles have always stockpiled talent--in droves--and remain both explosive, and dangerous.

”Obviously they’ve got a lot of great talent they’ve got great coaching they’ve got athletes everywhere so I think it’ll be similar to last year we just got a players game correctly and anticipate that they’ve got guys that can make plays all over the field I don’t think it’ll be too much different than how we prepared last year,” Virginia linebacker Matt Gahn says.

”I see a transformation happening as there is a new staff and players kind of coming together and yeah it’s in a pandemic as well so it’s probably slow maybe their initial progress as not as fast as they hoped but but the signs are all over the place that there’s improvement,” UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

Virginia and Florida State are set to kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee.