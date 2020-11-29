King’s career afternoon leads Hokies to second win of the season against Liberty

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cayla King hit three 3′s in the first quarter and after the Hokies opened up a double-digit lead, they would not look back as Tech moved to 2-0 on the young season with an 81-66 victory over Liberty Saturday on Carilion Clinic Court. The loss moved Liberty to 0-2.

King, in her second career start scored the nine points in a three-minute span, part of a 15-2 spurt by Tech in the opening frame to take a commanding 13-point lead. By the half, she had 12 points on four triples, both career-bests.

Tech shared the ball exceptionally well, assisting on 13 of 16 first half field goals, including a rare three-pointer from center Elizabeth Kitley who connected on her second career triple.

In the second half, guard Aisha Sheppard got going, finishing with a team-high 17 points and also contributing six assists.

Off the bench, Da’Ja Green, on her birthday scored 10 points and dished out six helpers.

Liberty went on a 13-2 run in the fourth to bring it back to a 12-point game, but that was as close as the Flames would get. They were led by Emily Lytle’s 14 points in the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

•Tech shot nearly 46% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc

•The Hokies had an advantage on the glass 41-39

•Tech’s defense registered eight blocks

•Liberty owned the paint with a 36-22 advantage

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 17-1 against the Flames.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 88-49 at Virginia Tech and 425-171 in his career.

•Tech is 10-7 all-time on November 28.

•The win was the Hokies’ 57th straight against non-conference opposition inside Cassell.

•Tech’s starting lineup of Amoore, Sheppard, Cayla King, Jones and Kitley, accounted for 65 points.

•Six different players made 3′s against the Flames after three connected in the Hokies’ first contest.

•The bench accounted for 16 points including Green’s 10, Alex Obouh Fegue had three as did Makayla Ennis.

•Kitley registered a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds), her second consecutive to open the season.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday December 1 to face George Washington. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

George Washington is (1-1) on the season after a 55-37 win over ODU Saturday afternoon.