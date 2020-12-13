55ºF

Washington Football Team leading San Francisco 49ers, 13-7

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a reception against the free safety Deshazor Everett #22 and inside linebacker Jon Bostic #53 of the Washington Football Team during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Washington Football Team is currently leading the San Francisco 49ers at halftime with a score of 13-7.

The 49ers’ running back Jeff Wilson Jr. completed a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game.

Washington answered back in the second quarter with kicker Dustin Hopkins successfully making a 51-yard field goal then another 31-yard field goal.

Late in the second quarter, the Washington defense regained the lead for their team with a fumble recovery for a 47-yard touchdown return by defensive end Chase Young.

