Washington Football Team leading San Francisco 49ers, 13-7

The Washington Football Team is currently leading the San Francisco 49ers at halftime with a score of 13-7.

The 49ers’ running back Jeff Wilson Jr. completed a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game.

Washington answered back in the second quarter with kicker Dustin Hopkins successfully making a 51-yard field goal then another 31-yard field goal.

Late in the second quarter, the Washington defense regained the lead for their team with a fumble recovery for a 47-yard touchdown return by defensive end Chase Young.