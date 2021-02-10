Patrick Henry soccer star Erick Kilosho signs with UVA

ROANOKE, Va. – Patrick Henry’s Erick Kilosho committed to the University of Virginia on Tuesday afternoon in front of his head coach and family, becoming the fourth Patriot since 2010 to play soccer for the Cavaliers.

The most recent player would be Irakoze Donasiyano, who was taken in the first round of the MLS Draft to Nashville.

Kilosho said Tuesday that he’s thankful for the preparation that the Patrick Henry’s soccer program has provided for him to get to the next level and he’s excited to get started in Charlottesville.

“They prepared me a lot, mentally and physically. Coach Doughty helps me a lot. Not only at PH but also long term, getting in shape, what to expect about my work, if it wasn’t for Doughty I wouldn’t be there,” he said. “I’ve been watching [UVA] a lot, I like the style they play there. It matches my play.”

Kilosho is also hopeful for a spring soccer season, which is expected to start in April.