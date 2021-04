SALEM, Va. – 1-seed Salem is back in the state tournament with the Spartans’ Friday night win over 2-seed GW Danville.

The two teams were tied at 14, when Salem scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and would go on to win 35-21.

Salem will now host Region 4C champ Tuscarora next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Salem Stadium.